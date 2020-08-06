GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) Shares Down 6.9%

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.89, approximately 3,710,774 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 860,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.90 target price on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a report on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of GalianoGoldInc . from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of GalianoGoldInc . from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GalianoGoldInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get GalianoGoldInc . alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $431.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,512,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU)

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GalianoGoldInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GalianoGoldInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.