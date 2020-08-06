GameCredits (GAME) Price Down 0.9% This Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $51,335.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00497829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000346 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,978,223 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.