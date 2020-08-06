Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $1.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00040969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.70 or 0.04960073 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00051120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00030151 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013614 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

GENE is a token. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.