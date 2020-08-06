General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS opened at $64.42 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.