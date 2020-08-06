GeoDB (GEO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $708,474.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. GeoDB has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $708,474.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00041421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $579.27 or 0.04955327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00051652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00030496 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013406 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,841,000 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

