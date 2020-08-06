GHOST Price Up 4.7% This Week (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, GHOST has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One GHOST token can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00010027 BTC on exchanges. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $15.94 million and approximately $630,575.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.87 or 0.01979845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00082674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00196628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00109953 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 13,573,415 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.