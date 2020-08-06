Giant (GIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,048.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $18.98, $70.83 and $10.42. In the last week, Giant has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $260,011.63 and approximately $9,048.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00478596 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00018296 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013213 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003920 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013201 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,105,345 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

