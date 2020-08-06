Global Payments Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.82.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $174.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 19.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 53.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 186,687 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.0% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 14.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $281,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,898.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.