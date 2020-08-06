GNY (GNY) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.97 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. One GNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. GNY has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $2,173.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GNY has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.66 or 0.02011445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00082091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00192982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00110696 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

