Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GDDY. TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy stock opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Godaddy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $265,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Godaddy by 272.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Godaddy by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.