Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $33,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 474.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $28.11 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35.

