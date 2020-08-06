Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Goodfood Market from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. It provides members with access to a selection of products online, as well as exclusive pricing based on its direct to consumer fulfilment eco-system. The company offers breakfast menu, ready-to-eat meals, and private-label grocery items, as well as meal kits.

