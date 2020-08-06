Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Lindy Langston Sells 30,433 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $3,214,942.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,102,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lindy Langston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Lindy Langston sold 8,757 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $669,122.37.

GSHD stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.45. 129,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,954. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 304.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 66,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

