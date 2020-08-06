GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 99.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

EAF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.84. 1,989,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85.

EAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

