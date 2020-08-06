GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Up 5.6%

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $6.84, 1,989,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,081,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAF. ValuEngine upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 99.61% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $318.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 337,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,653 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 357,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

