Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.60 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mackie downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Shares of GTE stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 96,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,499. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,116 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 133,201 shares during the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

