GravityCoin Price Up 40.9% This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 106.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00000806 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $403,537.07 and approximately $550.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.02010141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00086205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00192752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00110228 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,251,999 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.