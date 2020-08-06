Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Increased to $25.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.50 to $25.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GWLIF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

