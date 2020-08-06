Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

