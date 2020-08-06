Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, EVP Douglas Richard Bass purchased 15,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,152.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Pallas Grieb purchased 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,120 shares of company stock worth $384,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWB traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 341,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,592. The stock has a market cap of $740.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

GWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

