Greenfields Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GEEPF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Greenfields Petroleum Corp (OTCMKTS:GEEPF) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, 3,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Greenfields Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEEPF)

Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves primarily in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It holds interests in the Bahar project, which consists of the Bahar gas field, Gum Deniz oil field, and exploration area covering an area of approximately 76,500 acres of producing oil field and a gas field located in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea.

