Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

GRTS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 459,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,027. Gritstone Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $127.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,397.90% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

