HackenAI (HAI) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One HackenAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.36 or 0.01980693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00082562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00196410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00109882 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI.

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars.

