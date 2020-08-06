Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 3,393 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.17% of Universal Electronics worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UEIC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $4,865,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 49,744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after buying an additional 48,837 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 45,913 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UEIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

UEIC opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. Universal Electronics Inc has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $655.86 million, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $151.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

