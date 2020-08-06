Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

