Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220,573 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AES by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AES by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AES by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AES opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AES from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

