Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,152 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 1st quarter worth about $14,130,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

