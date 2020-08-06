Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.19 Million Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,032 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,772,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 416,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 290,390 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 505,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,436,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,963,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWM opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.