Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.27 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 397.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,053,313.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $187,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,249.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,842 shares of company stock worth $1,387,268. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWXT stock opened at $58.07 on Thursday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

