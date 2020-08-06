Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lennar by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,275,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,650 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.