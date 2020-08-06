Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $1.07 Million in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.08% of Sorrento Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 754.90% and a negative return on equity of 576.10%. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Dawson James started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

