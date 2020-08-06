Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $185.23 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

