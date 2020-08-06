Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLGX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $49,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $650,684. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corelogic’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

