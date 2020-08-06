Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.