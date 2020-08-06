Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,629 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

NYSE VLO opened at $51.62 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

