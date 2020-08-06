Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $3,685,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CL King cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.