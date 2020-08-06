Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,646 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Old Republic International by 34.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Old Republic International by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Old Republic International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,778,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $99,129 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

