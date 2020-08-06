Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 16,509 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,509 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 43,623 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,114,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Legg Mason presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

In other Legg Mason news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 324,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $16,174,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 223,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $11,171,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,644,839.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,973,296 shares of company stock worth $98,505,215. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LM stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.20. Legg Mason Inc has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

