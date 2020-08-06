Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 24,958 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,958 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $77.45. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $96,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 57,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,857,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,626 shares of company stock worth $11,266,358. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

