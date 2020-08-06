Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,803 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,619,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,471,000 after buying an additional 201,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,569,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 758,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,631,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,425,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International stock opened at $80.38 on Thursday. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

