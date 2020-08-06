Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,794 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,230 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,911 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

