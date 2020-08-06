Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 47,922 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,922 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 36.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,549 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $493,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,280,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,001,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,318. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE FDP opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.54%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

