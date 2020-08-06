Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 5,044 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.15% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXRT. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NXRT opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $955.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

