Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 6,726 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.07% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $171,966.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,016.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $318,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,824 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DRNA. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

