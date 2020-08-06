Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 9,583 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,507,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 17.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,262,611. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $641,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,636 shares of company stock worth $12,110,223. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.