Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $1.01 Million Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 221,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 114,989 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,782.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.56 on Thursday. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

