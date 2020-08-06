Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE RTX opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

