Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 9,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,110,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $1,289,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.