Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Wedbush

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 203.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HARP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 681.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 12,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $270,112.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,586 shares of company stock worth $482,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 35.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.