Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Trading Down 7.1%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $15.15, 999,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 949,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $447.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.25 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 41,179 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $342,197.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolann I. Haznedar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,680.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Harsco by 14.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Harsco by 13.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the second quarter worth about $5,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

